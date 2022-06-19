Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 147.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.41. 1,106,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

