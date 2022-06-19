Brokerages Set Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT at $20.40

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absci by 305.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Absci has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

