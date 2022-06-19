Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$45.31

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLX. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE BLX opened at C$41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.76.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

