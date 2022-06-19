Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target at $679.50

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $679.50.

Several research firms have commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $619.20 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $517.50 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $614.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.84.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

