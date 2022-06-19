Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $20.63

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

SBH stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

