Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

