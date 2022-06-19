Brokerages Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) PT at $38.00

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

TLSNY opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

