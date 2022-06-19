Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $244.50

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,589,790 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $236.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.