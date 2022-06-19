BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

