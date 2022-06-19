Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund makes up approximately 2.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $11.14 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

