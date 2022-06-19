Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $322.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

