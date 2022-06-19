Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

