Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
