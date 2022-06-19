Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

