Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

