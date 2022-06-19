Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.