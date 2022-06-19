Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CANO. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of CANO opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cano Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

