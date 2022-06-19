Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

