CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 204.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 17.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,570. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.