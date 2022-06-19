Casper (CSPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.76 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $131.51 million and $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.20 or 0.01186209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00090361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,946,828,508 coins and its circulating supply is 5,158,311,610 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.