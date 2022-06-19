Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

