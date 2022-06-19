Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $75.99 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

