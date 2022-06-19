Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.70 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

