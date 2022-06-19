Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

