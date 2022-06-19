Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $167.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.64.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.