Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

