Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 788 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01.

