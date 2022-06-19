Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

