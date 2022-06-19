Centric Wealth Management Has $3.33 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average of $490.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

