Centric Wealth Management Sells 770 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,033 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,974,000 after acquiring an additional 92,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

