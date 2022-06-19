ChainX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $610,880.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $610,880.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.01777028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00094404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013451 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

