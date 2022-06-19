China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CARCY stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. China Resources Cement has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

