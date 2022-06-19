CIBC Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE VET opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 173,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

