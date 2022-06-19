Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.22.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $347.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

