Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 34,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 145,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 196,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

