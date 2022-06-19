Citigroup Cuts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $10.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

DENN stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $550.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

