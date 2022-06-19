Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stake Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for 2.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $74,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.