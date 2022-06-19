Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,237 ($27.15).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,830 ($22.21) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.10). The firm has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,677.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,019.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.71 ($0.74) per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($41,429.53).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

