Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COIN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.11.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

