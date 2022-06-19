Comparing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CompoSecure and 360 DigiTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.30 $13.51 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.90 $901.88 million $5.46 2.84

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.32%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 91.70%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Risk & Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% 360 DigiTech 32.31% 38.66% 17.45%

Summary

360 DigiTech beats CompoSecure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

