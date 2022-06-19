Comparing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 78.31 -$30.21 million N/A N/A Cellectis $67.07 million 1.83 -$114.20 million ($2.95) -0.91

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cellectis -312.64% -53.48% -33.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cellectis 1 2 3 0 2.33

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,204.35%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 426.64%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellectis.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Cellectis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.