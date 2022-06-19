Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

