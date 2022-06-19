ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

