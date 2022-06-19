Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.38.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

