Contrasting EBET (EBET) & Its Rivals

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EBET to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

EBET has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET’s rivals have a beta of -0.33, suggesting that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EBET and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.11 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 42.74

EBET’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EBET and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 14 143 313 4 2.65

EBET presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 556.93%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 66.50%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EBET beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

