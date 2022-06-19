Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.89.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.94. 490,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,131. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $297.34 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.50.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $5,832,207. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.