Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $446.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.25 and a 200 day moving average of $523.98. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

