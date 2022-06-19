Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

BASE stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

