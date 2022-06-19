Covalent (CQT) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CQT) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $27.39 million and $1.26 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.01097303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00088996 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012975 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

