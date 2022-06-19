Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €28.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.79) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($47.92) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €28.48 ($29.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €22.78 ($23.73) and a 12-month high of €48.76 ($50.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.