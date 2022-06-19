Credit Suisse Group Lowers abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.67.

SLFPF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

